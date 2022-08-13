Game.com 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $32,048.00 (GTC)

Game.com (GTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Game.com has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar. Game.com has a market capitalization of $644,968.41 and $32,048.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Game.com coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,420.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00037542 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.37 or 0.00128479 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00064010 BTC.

Game.com Profile

Game.com (GTC) is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. The official website for Game.com is game.com. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

According to CryptoCompare, "Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem."

