Garlicoin Market Cap Tops $1.82 Million (GRLC)

Garlicoin (GRLC) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 13th. Over the last week, Garlicoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Garlicoin has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $1,629.00 worth of Garlicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Garlicoin coin can now be bought for $0.0272 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Garlicoin Profile

Garlicoin is a Scrypt-adaptive-N (ASIC resistant) coin that uses the

Scrypt-N hashing algorithm. Garlicoin’s total supply is 66,925,172 coins. The official website for Garlicoin is garlicoin.io. Garlicoin’s official Twitter account is @Garliccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Garlicoin is /r/garlicoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Garlicoin was formed on a few simple fundamentals – cheap and fast transactions, low barrier to entry and total focus on the community. These fundamentals have been put into practice, resulting in: 40 second block times allowing blazingly fast confirmations, our ASIC resistant proof-of-work algorithm means anyone with a GPU can contribute to mining, and many important decisions have been made by the rapidly growing Garlicoin community. “

Buying and Selling Garlicoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Garlicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Garlicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Garlicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

