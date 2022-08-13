Genaro Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $486,940.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (GNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 13th. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $2.07 million and approximately $486,940.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Genaro Network has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar. One Genaro Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0032 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Genaro Network Coin Profile

GNX is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 coins. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Genaro Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

