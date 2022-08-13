Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.74 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.32 billion-$4.37 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.27 billion.

Genpact Price Performance

G stock opened at $48.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.36. Genpact has a 1 year low of $37.68 and a 1 year high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genpact will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genpact Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.78%.

A number of research firms have commented on G. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Genpact from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kathryn Vanpelt Stein sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total value of $1,431,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 98,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,686,219.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Genpact

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 179.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $128,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Genpact during the first quarter worth about $159,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 14.6% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genpact by 13.9% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

Further Reading

