Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY) Short Interest Down 63.8% in July

Getinge AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:GNGBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 63.8% from the July 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Getinge AB (publ) Trading Down 1.8 %

GNGBY stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.70. Getinge AB has a 12 month low of $19.93 and a 12 month high of $48.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.01.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GNGBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Getinge AB (publ) from SEK 344 to SEK 331 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Getinge AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from SEK 435 to SEK 280 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $297.00.

Getinge AB (publ) Company Profile

Getinge AB (publ) provides products and solutions for operating rooms, intensive-care units, and sterilization departments. The company operates through Acute Care Therapies, Life Science, and Surgical Workflows segments. It offers sterile transfer systems, closure processing systems, washers, isolators, sterilizers, logistic automation solutions, bioreactors, bioprocess control systems, bioprocess software, biobundles, bioprocess analytics, and perfusion systems; practice-oriented monitoring systems and disposables, anesthesia machines, beating heart stabilizers and positioners, axius blower mister and coronary shunts, proximal seal systems, ceiling supply units, connected solutions, cleaning and disinfection products, packaging and sealing solutions, monitors and indicators, and SteriTec products.

