GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Given a €46.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($46.94) price target on GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($51.02) price objective on GFT Technologies in a research note on Thursday.

Get GFT Technologies alerts:

GFT Technologies Stock Up 3.2 %

GFT Technologies stock opened at €42.00 ($42.86) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €40.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €40.94. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 32.31. GFT Technologies has a fifty-two week low of €25.80 ($26.33) and a fifty-two week high of €49.00 ($50.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.34.

About GFT Technologies

GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments, Americas, UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and realization of IT strategies, development of bespoke IT solutions, implementation of sector-specific software, and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.