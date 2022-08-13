Gifto Price Up 0% Over Last Week (GTO)

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 13th. In the last week, Gifto has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market capitalization of $25.36 million and $3.00 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0254 or 0.00000104 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gifto alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $24,418.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004122 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004092 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004084 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00037394 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.30 or 0.00128178 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00063626 BTC.

Gifto Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 coins. The official message board for Gifto is medium.com/@GIFTO. The official website for Gifto is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Gifto Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gifto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gifto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.