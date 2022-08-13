Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) Cut to “Neutral” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $68.50 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $86.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $65.04.

NASDAQ:GBT opened at $66.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.83. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $21.65 and a 1-year high of $73.02.

Global Blood Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GBT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $71.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.39 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 137.30% and a negative return on equity of 170.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Global Blood Therapeutics will post -4.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Philip A. Pizzo sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total transaction of $34,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,112 shares in the company, valued at $248,302. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Global Blood Therapeutics by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,015,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics by 44.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Global Blood Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $577,000.

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities with sickle cell disease (SCD). The company offers Oxbryta tablets, an oral, once-daily therapy for SCD. It also evaluates the safety and pharmacokinetics of single and multiple doses of Oxbryta in a Phase II a clinical trial of adolescent and pediatric patients with SCD.

