Global Frontier Investments LLC Has $23.60 Million Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Global Frontier Investments LLC lifted its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 137.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 285,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,000 shares during the period. Western Alliance Bancorporation comprises 9.1% of Global Frontier Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Global Frontier Investments LLC owned about 0.26% of Western Alliance Bancorporation worth $23,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 219.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Alliance Bancorporation

In other news, CFO Dale Gibbons bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.22 per share, for a total transaction of $154,440.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,950,945.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WAL traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,582. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $68.41 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.20.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $628.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.55% and a net margin of 40.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is presently 15.64%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WAL. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

