Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Global Partners from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.

Global Partners Price Performance

Shares of GLP stock opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. Global Partners has a fifty-two week low of $19.45 and a fifty-two week high of $30.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.37.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Global Partners

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.56%. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

In other news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 6,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.08 per share, for a total transaction of $194,875.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,276 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,670.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Global Partners news, insider Jeremy Langhorn sold 2,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $60,624.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Global Gp Llc purchased 6,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.08 per share, with a total value of $194,875.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 49,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,670.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 31,818 shares of company stock worth $754,763 over the last quarter. Insiders own 41.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLP. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000.

Global Partners Company Profile

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

