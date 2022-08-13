Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Global Payments by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,123,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 290,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,885,000 after buying an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in Global Payments by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $459,000. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global Payments by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.03.

Global Payments Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE:GPN opened at $135.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.81. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.52 and a 12-month high of $175.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $37.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 752.49, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.