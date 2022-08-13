Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Global X Cannabis ETF Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ POTX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,100. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $66.60.

Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Global X Cannabis ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 57,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF by 301.5% in the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Levy Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

