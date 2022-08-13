Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global X Cannabis ETF (NASDAQ:POTX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the July 15th total of 57,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
Global X Cannabis ETF Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ POTX traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,100. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.87. Global X Cannabis ETF has a 12 month low of $15.43 and a 12 month high of $66.60.
Global X Cannabis ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.323 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Global X Cannabis ETF (POTX)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.