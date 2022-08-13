GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Price Target Cut to $67.00

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $70.00 to $67.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.

GFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $70.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.60.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Performance

GFS opened at $64.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 72.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GLOBALFOUNDRIES

GLOBALFOUNDRIES ( NASDAQ:GFS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 6.56%. GLOBALFOUNDRIES’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that GLOBALFOUNDRIES will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GFS. Matrix Capital Management Company LP raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 511.9% in the first quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 9,178,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,678,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 14.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,582,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135,640 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth approximately $156,699,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter worth $103,675,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the fourth quarter worth about $81,213,000. 12.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GLOBALFOUNDRIES

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.