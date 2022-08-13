Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Position Reduced by Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,817,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Globus Medical by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,624 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $109,356,000 after purchasing an additional 275,596 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Globus Medical by 283.6% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 260,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 192,550 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,260,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Globus Medical by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 983,561 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after purchasing an additional 162,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GMED has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.36.

Globus Medical Trading Up 2.1 %

Globus Medical stock traded up $1.36 on Friday, reaching $66.67. 479,028 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 710,031. The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.13. Globus Medical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $84.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.35.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $230.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

