GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) PT Raised to $13.00 at Barclays

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on GoodRx from $22.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on GoodRx from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered GoodRx from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on GoodRx from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.37.

Get GoodRx alerts:

GoodRx Trading Down 3.2 %

GDRX opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 16.76 and a current ratio of 11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of -66.91, a P/E/G ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.77. GoodRx has a one year low of $5.61 and a one year high of $48.05.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GoodRx

GoodRx ( NASDAQ:GDRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $191.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.71 million. GoodRx had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a positive return on equity of 2.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GoodRx will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of GoodRx by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in GoodRx by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,939,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,369,000 after buying an additional 742,906 shares during the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new position in GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at $52,276,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GoodRx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after buying an additional 60,979 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in GoodRx by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,088,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,569,000 after buying an additional 102,426 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.60% of the company’s stock.

GoodRx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GoodRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoodRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.