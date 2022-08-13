Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Get Graphite Bio alerts:

Graphite Bio Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Graphite Bio ( NASDAQ:GRPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $2,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Graphite Bio by 71.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 502,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 482,238 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,600,000 after purchasing an additional 420,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.