Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH) Given “Outperform” Rating at SVB Leerink

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2022

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPHGet Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Graphite Bio in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Graphite Bio from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Graphite Bio in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.00.

Graphite Bio Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ GRPH opened at $4.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $235.36 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.02 and a 200 day moving average of $4.96. Graphite Bio has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $22.44.

Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). As a group, equities analysts expect that Graphite Bio will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Graphite Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth $2,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Graphite Bio by 71.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,202,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,135,000 after buying an additional 502,381 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Graphite Bio by 39.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,642,000 after buying an additional 482,238 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its position in shares of Graphite Bio by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 7,851,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,600,000 after purchasing an additional 420,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Graphite Bio during the second quarter worth about $948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Graphite Bio

(Get Rating)

Graphite Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage gene editing company, engages in developing therapies for serious and life-threatening diseases in the United States. It offers GPH101, a gene-edited autologous hematopoietic stem cell product candidate to directly correct the mutation that causes sickle cell disease and restore normal adult hemoglobin expression; GPH201 for the treatment of X-linked severe combined immunodeficiency syndrome; and GPH301, a product candidate for the treatment of Gaucher disease, a genetic disorder that results in a deficiency in the glucocerebrosidase enzyme.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Graphite Bio (NASDAQ:GRPH)

Receive News & Ratings for Graphite Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphite Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.