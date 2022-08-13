Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Gratomic Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CBULF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 440,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,969. Gratomic has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.
Gratomic Company Profile
