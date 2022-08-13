Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Short Interest Update

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, a growth of 96.5% from the July 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 77,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Gratomic Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CBULF traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 440,841 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,969. Gratomic has a 52-week low of $0.19 and a 52-week high of $1.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.53.

Gratomic Company Profile

Gratomic Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of assets primarily in Canada and Namibia. It explores for base and rare metals, industrial minerals, and precious metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Aukam graphite project located in the district of Bethanie, Karas Region of southern Namibia covers an area of approximately 137,473 hectares; and a 100% interest in the Buckingham graphite property that includes eight claim blocks covering an area of approximately 480 hectares located in the Quebec, Canada.

