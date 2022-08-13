Grimm Price Reaches $0.0003 on Exchanges (GRIMM)

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last week, Grimm has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. One Grimm coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Grimm has a market capitalization of $18,748.61 and $39.00 worth of Grimm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Safe (SAFE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00052197 BTC.
- Beam (BEAM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000806 BTC.
- Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000154 BTC.
- Defis (XGM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Litecash (CASH) traded 50.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.
Grimm Profile
Grimm (CRYPTO:GRIMM) is a coin. Grimm’s total supply is 60,501,300 coins. Grimm’s official website is grimmw.com. Grimm’s official Twitter account is @grimmwcom and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Grimm Coin Trading
