Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) PT Raised to $53.00

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Cowen from $45.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GO. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Grocery Outlet from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Grocery Outlet from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $43.30.

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GO opened at $40.51 on Wednesday. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $35.41.

Insider Transactions at Grocery Outlet

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 1.69%. The business had revenue of $897.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $859.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $235,143.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,183.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, President Robert Joseph Jr. Sheedy sold 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $282,214.11. Following the transaction, the president now owns 66,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,804,023.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,555 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $235,143.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 155,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,183.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 652,927 shares of company stock valued at $25,541,741. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 96.41% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Featured Articles

