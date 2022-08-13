Ground Swell Capital LLC Acquires New Holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,215,000 after buying an additional 135,736 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after buying an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $253,572,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at $250,526,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,279,571.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 4,850 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $400,464.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,811,260.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.48, for a total transaction of $2,312,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,279,571.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 80,784 shares of company stock worth $7,350,633. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HZNP traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.47. 2,963,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,328,654. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $60.76 and a 52 week high of $120.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.69. The firm has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $876.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.82 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.22.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

