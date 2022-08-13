Ground Swell Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000. Morgan Stanley comprises about 0.7% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 162.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 367,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,105,000 after acquiring an additional 227,519 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 63,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 11,665 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 283,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,879,000 after acquiring an additional 26,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 125,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,653 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.6 %

MS traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.66. 6,258,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,556,490. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.16. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.41.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

