Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $223,000 Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,886 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,469 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $12,705,000. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,436 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 33,566 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $4,724,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Long Island Investors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 381,249 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $53,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the period. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

NYSE ABT traded up $0.99 on Friday, reaching $111.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,813,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,210,811. The firm has a market cap of $195.23 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $108.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.23. Abbott Laboratories has a 52 week low of $101.24 and a 52 week high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ABT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.46.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

