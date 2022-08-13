Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $236,000 Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 461 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000. DexCom comprises approximately 0.6% of Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 153.7% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 27.0% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,641 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its position in DexCom by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Compass Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in DexCom by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $89.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,914,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,152,051. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a PE ratio of 187.15, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.03. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $164.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.72.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). DexCom had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $696.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of DexCom from $131.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $115.00 to $97.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.23.

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.57, for a total transaction of $180,942.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,249,730.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.33, for a total transaction of $74,082.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,423,407.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,850 shares of company stock valued at $410,645 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

