Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 10,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the first quarter worth $82,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the first quarter worth $82,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 22,544.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 87,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 87,021 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs in the first quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs by 67.5% during the first quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 661,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,617,000 after acquiring an additional 266,460 shares during the period.

Shares of USOI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.70. 1,751,107 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,781,560. Credit Suisse X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETNs has a 1-year low of $4.40 and a 1-year high of $5.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a $0.1695 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th.

