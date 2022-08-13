Ground Swell Capital LLC Takes $94,000 Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,407 shares of the security and automation business’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADT. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter worth about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ADT in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADT by 44.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,328 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,727 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADT in the fourth quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in ADT by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,908 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ADT traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.25. 1,729,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,552. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -206.25 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.19. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

ADT Announces Dividend

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The security and automation business reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ADT Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -350.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ADT from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

ADT Profile

(Get Rating)

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

