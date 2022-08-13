GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Acquires £131.28 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Rating) insider Emma Walmsley purchased 8 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,641 ($19.83) per share, for a total transaction of £131.28 ($158.63).

Emma Walmsley also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GSK alerts:

On Wednesday, July 27th, Emma Walmsley sold 148,525 shares of GSK stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,763 ($21.30), for a total value of £2,618,495.75 ($3,163,962.97).

On Monday, July 4th, Emma Walmsley purchased 7 shares of GSK stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,799 ($21.74) per share, with a total value of £125.93 ($152.16).

GSK Price Performance

GSK stock opened at GBX 1,450 ($17.52) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.67, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of £58.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,271.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,712.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,685.60. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,362.80 ($16.47) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,824.40 ($22.04).

GSK Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a GBX 16.25 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous dividend of $14.00. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 82.24%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on GSK from GBX 1,850 ($22.35) to GBX 1,950 ($23.56) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Shore Capital restated a “not rated” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) price target on GSK in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,975 ($23.86) price target on shares of GSK in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price objective on shares of GSK in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,826.67 ($22.07).

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.