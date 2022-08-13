GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Director S Jacobs Bradley Sells 5,167,500 Shares

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
GXO Logistics Stock Performance
NYSE GXO opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics Company Profile
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Featured Stories
