GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Director S Jacobs Bradley Sells 5,167,500 Shares

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) Director S Jacobs Bradley sold 5,167,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.35, for a total value of $249,848,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,300,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,888,893.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

GXO Logistics Stock Performance

NYSE GXO opened at $49.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.58. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GXO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on GXO Logistics from $83.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lifted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GXO Logistics to $61.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on GXO Logistics from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GXO Logistics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in GXO Logistics by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 168,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,279,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in GXO Logistics by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,789,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in GXO Logistics by 147.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 30,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 18,284 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

