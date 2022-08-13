Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Price Target Increased to $88.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $76.00 to $88.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.02% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $71.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.80.

Shares of NYSE:HAE opened at $75.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.54. Haemonetics has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $77.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Haemonetics had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Haemonetics news, CEO Christopher Simon sold 832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $46,675.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,733,444.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Josep Llorens sold 1,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $83,803.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,498.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $482,496. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 100.2% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,932 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Haemonetics by 33.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

