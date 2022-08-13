Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.60-2.90 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.74. The company issued revenue guidance of +8-11% yr/yr to ~$1.07-1.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Haemonetics Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of HAE opened at $75.20 on Friday. Haemonetics has a twelve month low of $43.50 and a twelve month high of $77.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.41 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.72.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.00 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 6.60%. Haemonetics’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Haemonetics will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Transactions at Haemonetics

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Haemonetics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JMP Securities raised their price target on Haemonetics from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $79.80.

In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total transaction of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,179.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stewart W. Strong sold 1,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.10, for a total value of $64,064.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,179.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Simon sold 1,148 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $71,864.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,122.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,095 shares of company stock worth $482,496 in the last three months. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Haemonetics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,909,896 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $310,404,000 after buying an additional 28,960 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Haemonetics by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 623,097 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,389,000 after buying an additional 69,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 7.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,763 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,596,000 after acquiring an additional 35,078 shares in the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

Further Reading

