Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Hailiang Education Group Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. Hailiang Education Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $350.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.04.

About Hailiang Education Group

Hailiang Education Group Inc provides K-12 educational and management services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates 14 affiliated schools; and 27 managed schools. It offers K-12 student management, high school curriculum education, and operation and management services, including branding, academic management, education resources, school culture, admission, finance, human resources, procurement, IT, internal audit, and property and logistics management services, as well as after-school enrichment, accommodations, and transportation services.

