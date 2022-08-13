Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ:HLG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Hailiang Education Group Trading Up 1.5 %
Shares of Hailiang Education Group stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.12. Hailiang Education Group has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $350.61 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of -0.04.
About Hailiang Education Group
