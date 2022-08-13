Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Q3 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-$1.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.81 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HBI. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.91.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE HBI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.57. 9,061,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,352,177. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.08.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 79.09% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Institutional Trading of Hanesbrands

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701 shares during the period. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.