Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Hanesbrands updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $1.11-$1.23 EPS.

Hanesbrands Stock Performance

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. Hanesbrands has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $20.74. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.09.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several research firms have commented on HBI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.91.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 41.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 8.0% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,973 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 14.1% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.1% in the first quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 132,827 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 2,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Hanesbrands by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 44,352 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.