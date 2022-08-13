Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.11-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.45-$6.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.87 billion. Hanesbrands also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.27-$0.32 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.91.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HBI traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,061,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,352,177. Hanesbrands has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $20.74. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.08.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The textile maker reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 79.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hanesbrands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Hanesbrands by 41.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Hanesbrands by 14.1% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

