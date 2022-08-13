Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).

Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance

Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 979.40 ($11.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 824.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 970.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,744.64. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend

About Hargreaves Lansdown

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 27.44 ($0.33) per share. This is a positive change from Hargreaves Lansdown’s previous dividend of $12.26. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Hargreaves Lansdown’s payout ratio is presently 6,964.29%.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

