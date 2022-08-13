Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Citigroup

Citigroup reissued their neutral rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (LON:HL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price objective on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.30) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 940 ($11.36) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,175 ($14.20) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 925 ($11.18) price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,052.67 ($12.72).
Hargreaves Lansdown Stock Performance
Shares of Hargreaves Lansdown stock opened at GBX 979.40 ($11.83) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 824.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 970.32. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,744.64. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12 month low of GBX 7.72 ($0.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,640.50 ($19.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.86.
Hargreaves Lansdown Increases Dividend
About Hargreaves Lansdown
Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.
Featured Stories
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hargreaves Lansdown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.