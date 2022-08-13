Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.86.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRMY. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Harmony Biosciences from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Harmony Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Harmony Biosciences alerts:

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ HRMY opened at $52.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90 and a beta of 0.33. Harmony Biosciences has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.13.

Insider Activity

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.05). Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 60.12% and a net margin of 15.95%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,226,656.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Andreas Wicki sold 12,640 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total value of $665,748.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,620,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,671,931.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jack Nielsen sold 180,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total value of $10,128,736.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,226,656.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 648,754 shares of company stock valued at $34,774,237. 34.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.