Harvest Finance (FARM) Price Reaches $57.38 on Top Exchanges

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $39.03 million and $5.21 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance coin can now be bought for about $57.38 or 0.00234577 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007851 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00009847 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000279 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Trillium (TT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Coin Profile

Harvest Finance is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 699,192 coins and its circulating supply is 680,175 coins. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques. FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

