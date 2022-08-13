HC Wainwright Cuts Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target to $7.00

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of ONCT opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.75.
Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile
Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.
