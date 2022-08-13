HC Wainwright Cuts Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) Price Target to $7.00

Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ONCT opened at $1.16 on Wednesday. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.69 and a 52-week high of $4.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 144,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 72,217 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 21,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 7,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins.

