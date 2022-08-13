Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.
Hempfusion Wellness Stock Performance
CBDHF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Hempfusion Wellness has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.
About Hempfusion Wellness
