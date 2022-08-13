Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 200,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.3 days.

Hempfusion Wellness Stock Performance

CBDHF opened at $0.08 on Friday. Hempfusion Wellness has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

Get Hempfusion Wellness alerts:

About Hempfusion Wellness

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. It offers tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

Receive News & Ratings for Hempfusion Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hempfusion Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.