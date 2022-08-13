Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Up 89.7% in July

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, a growth of 89.7% from the July 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 84,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

NASDAQ HCVI remained flat at $9.67 during trading on Friday. 1,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,700. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $28,750,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter worth $24,806,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter worth $12,275,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. raised its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. now owns 1,015,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,846,000 after purchasing an additional 293,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 5,633.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 697,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 685,305 shares in the last quarter. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

