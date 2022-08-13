Hill Winds Capital LP Has $6.07 Million Stock Holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Hill Winds Capital LP increased its position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 280,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 140,000 shares during the period. Acadia Realty Trust accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hill Winds Capital LP owned about 0.30% of Acadia Realty Trust worth $6,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 19,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 35,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $770,000 after buying an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 31,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 225.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. 98.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 587,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,873. Acadia Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $14.90 and a 12-month high of $23.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.35, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 211.76%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

