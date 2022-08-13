HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 83.3% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

HMN Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of HMNF stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $22.76. 7,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,110. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.92. The company has a market capitalization of $102.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.15. HMN Financial has a twelve month low of $21.87 and a twelve month high of $25.98.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.28 million during the quarter. HMN Financial had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 9.02%.

HMN Financial Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HMN Financial

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.32%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMNF. Choreo LLC raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 55.4% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 71,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 25,442 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $819,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of HMN Financial by 15.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,494 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the first quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HMN Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.05% of the company’s stock.

About HMN Financial

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest bearing checking, money market, and certificate accounts.

Featured Articles

