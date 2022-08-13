Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Short Interest Update

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Holmen AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of HLMNY remained flat at $21.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Holmen AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.

About Holmen AB (publ)

Holmen AB (publ) produces and sells paperboards, papers, wood products, and renewable energy in Sweden, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Italy, rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's Forest segment offers logs, pulpwood, and biofuel to sawmills, pulp mills, and paperboard and paper mills; and manages forests, which cover approximately one million hectares.

