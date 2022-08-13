Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY) Short Interest Update

Holmen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HLMNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.
Shares of HLMNY remained flat at $21.04 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.62. Holmen AB has a fifty-two week low of $20.35 and a fifty-two week high of $29.41.
