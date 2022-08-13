home24 (ETR:H24) PT Set at €6.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on home24 (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
home24 Price Performance
home24 stock opened at €3.21 ($3.27) on Tuesday. home24 has a one year low of €2.60 ($2.66) and a one year high of €18.78 ($19.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.
home24 Company Profile
Featured Stories
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for home24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for home24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.