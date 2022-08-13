home24 (ETR:H24) PT Set at €6.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.12) target price on home24 (ETR:H24 – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

home24 stock opened at €3.21 ($3.27) on Tuesday. home24 has a one year low of €2.60 ($2.66) and a one year high of €18.78 ($19.16). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €3.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.77 million and a P/E ratio of -2.60.

home24 SE, together with its subsidiaries, markets, sells, and ships furniture and home furnishings in Europe and Brazil. It offers living, dining, bedroom, upholstered, and garden furniture; textiles; and lamps and accessories. The company sells its products under the Studio Copenhagen, ARS NATURA, MORTEENS, ars MANUFACTI, Masion Belfort, fredriks, home24, and Mobly brand names.

