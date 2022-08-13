Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Position Lowered by Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,962 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HON. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 33,758 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,569,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 10,415 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Cowen set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.08.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.2 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $200.87 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.66 and a 200-day moving average of $189.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.32 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.07. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.35 and a twelve month high of $233.80.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.48%.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $952,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.