Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMNGet Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-$2.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.15. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HMN. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Horace Mann Educators from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered Horace Mann Educators from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Shares of NYSE HMN traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.58. 162,181 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 259,254. Horace Mann Educators has a 1 year low of $32.60 and a 1 year high of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.98 and a 200 day moving average of $38.80.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMNGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Horace Mann Educators will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Horace Mann Educators’s payout ratio is currently 91.43%.

In related news, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total transaction of $120,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,109.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Horace Mann Educators by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

About Horace Mann Educators

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance holding company in the United States. It operates in three segments: Property & Casualty, Life & Retirement, and Supplemental & Group Benefits. The company underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines auto and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which include cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term, as well as indexed universal life insurance products.

