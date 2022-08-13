Horizen Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $20.79 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 13th. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.43 or 0.00083625 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $259.65 million and $20.79 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Horizen has traded 9% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00312581 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.58 or 0.00129225 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002171 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 28.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003306 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0661 or 0.00000271 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000142 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000037 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000053 BTC.
Horizen Coin Profile
Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,400 coins. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
