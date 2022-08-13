Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Purchased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 83.6% in the first quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 59.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HST. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.82.

Host Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

NASDAQ HST opened at $19.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.35. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 4.03.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 13.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Insider Transactions at Host Hotels & Resorts

In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,964,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total value of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

