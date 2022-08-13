Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.71-$1.80 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.78 billion-$4.89 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion.

Host Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.53. 4,119,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,157,496. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.29, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $14.67 and a twelve month high of $21.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 1.24.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.12). Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 8.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Host Hotels & Resorts will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HST shares. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,040,957.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 10,707 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $224,847.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 379,285 shares in the company, valued at $7,964,985. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $264,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

