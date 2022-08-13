Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 134 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 101.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 22,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,739,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,730,000 after buying an additional 34,573 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 62,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,470,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $536,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their target price on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price objective on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.17.

Insider Transactions at Prologis

Prologis Trading Up 2.2 %

In other news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $137.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a net margin of 75.72% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Prologis

(Get Rating)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

