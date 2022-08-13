Howe & Rusling Inc. Decreases Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Howe & Rusling Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 553 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 277,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,276,000 after purchasing an additional 170,229 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $124,823,000 after purchasing an additional 58,426 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,563,000 after purchasing an additional 7,098 shares during the period. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $99.11 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 0.25. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.52 and a 12-month high of $101.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.15%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.36.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

